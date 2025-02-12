Ebola cases in Uganda rise to 9

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has recorded six new Ebola cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to nine, including one death, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Seven patients are currently receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala, while one patient is being treated at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital in the eastern part of the country, said Charles Olaro, director general of health services at the Ministry of Health, in a statement.

“In response to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health has placed 265 contacts under quarantine and implemented strict follow-up measures,” Olaro said.

Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak on Jan. 30 after a 32-year-old nurse died of the disease.

“To contain the spread of the virus, the ministry has intensified surveillance efforts, enhanced public health risk communication, and strengthened community engagement,” Olaro added.

The Ministry of Health has urged the public to remain calm as it ramps up preventive measures and reaffirms its commitment to protecting the population from Ebola.

“The Ministry of Health reassures the public that the situation is under control and that the country remains safe, with no travel restrictions in place,” Olaro said.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report anyone exhibiting Ebola symptoms to the nearest health facility or contact the Ministry of Health,” he added.

Data from the World Health Organization shows that Uganda’s last Ebola outbreak, which began in September 2022 and ended in January 2023, resulted in 164 cases and 77 deaths. ■