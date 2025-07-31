East African climate experts meet to forge unified voice ahead of COP30

DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA | Xinhua | Ahead of the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), scheduled for November in Belem, Brazil, the East African Community (EAC) has launched a regional initiative in a workshop to harmonize its climate position and present a unified voice on the global stage.

Held in Entebbe, Uganda, from July 28 to 30, in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the three-day workshop brought together climate experts, government representatives, and development partners from EAC member states to build consensus on shared climate priorities and refine strategic messaging for COP30, the EAC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Andrea Ariik Malueth, EAC deputy secretary general responsible for infrastructure, productive, social, and political sectors, opened the meeting with a call for solidarity and informed advocacy.

“The East African region is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including droughts, floods, and food insecurity,” Malueth said. “A coordinated and well-articulated message will amplify our voice and ensure that the needs of our communities are heard and addressed at COP30.”

He emphasized that East Africa’s engagement must be evidence-driven and forward-looking, adding that collaborative input across partner states will be vital for successful negotiations and regional representation.

As climate challenges intensify across the continent, the EAC is positioning itself not just as a participant but as a united bloc striving to shape outcomes at COP30 through shared data, expertise, and policy, said Malueth. ■