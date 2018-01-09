Wednesday , January 10 2018
Airtel
Home / News / EAST AFRICAN BLACKOUT: Uganda disconnected from Kenyan grid

EAST AFRICAN BLACKOUT: Uganda disconnected from Kenyan grid

The Independent January 9, 2018 News Leave a comment 868 Views

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) has confirmed that the cause of the power outage that has left several areas in East Africa in a blackout, was in Kenya.

Corporate Affairs Manager UEGCL Simon Kasyate told Uganda’s Daily Monitor that they had established the cause of the outage to be in Kenya.

“Because of the interconnection with the Kenyan grid, when the problem happened in Kenya, Uganda had to be affected,” Kasyate said, adding that “We have disconnected Uganda from the Kenyan grid so as to connect Uganda independently and as I talk to you now, power is already restored in some parts of the country.”

Earlier,  electricity distributer Umeme confirmed a system disturbance had led to loss of electricity supply to several areas including the capital Kampala.

“A system disturbance has led to loss of electricity supply which is affecting several areas. Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) our supply provider and system operator is working around the clock to restore the supply,” Umeme said.

Across the border, Kenya Power said a power system disturbance caused the outage, but “engineers are battling to identify the fault and restore power supply as quickly as possible.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved