EAST AFRICAN BLACKOUT: Uganda disconnected from Kenyan grid

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) has confirmed that the cause of the power outage that has left several areas in East Africa in a blackout, was in Kenya.

Corporate Affairs Manager UEGCL Simon Kasyate told Uganda’s Daily Monitor that they had established the cause of the outage to be in Kenya.

“Because of the interconnection with the Kenyan grid, when the problem happened in Kenya, Uganda had to be affected,” Kasyate said, adding that “We have disconnected Uganda from the Kenyan grid so as to connect Uganda independently and as I talk to you now, power is already restored in some parts of the country.”

Earlier, electricity distributer Umeme confirmed a system disturbance had led to loss of electricity supply to several areas including the capital Kampala.

“A system disturbance has led to loss of electricity supply which is affecting several areas. Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) our supply provider and system operator is working around the clock to restore the supply,” Umeme said.

Across the border, Kenya Power said a power system disturbance caused the outage, but “engineers are battling to identify the fault and restore power supply as quickly as possible.”

Restoration update via tweetpic^JM pic.twitter.com/7tR73rTY9W — Kenya Power (@KenyaPower_Care) January 9, 2018

UPDATE. We have so far restored power to some areas however the process is gradual. Those still affected, we are working to have you back on grid. So sorry for the inconvenience./ SN — Umeme Limited (@UmemeLtd) January 9, 2018

We apologise for the nation wide black out. Electricity has been and continues to be restored. Any inconveniences caused are regretted. Management — UETCL (@uetcl) January 9, 2018

DETAILS TO FOLLOW