EACOP hands over Nyamasoga-Katooke road

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) in partnership with Hoima City, has handed over the newly constructed Nyamasoga – KatookeRoad under its Socio-Economic Investment (SEI) programme.

This initiative aimed to enhance community livelihoods and improve local infrastructure, improve trade, and support everyday activities within areas along the pipeline route. The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd, is the company leading the development of Uganda’s crude oil export pipeline,

Located in Buseruka Sub- County, Hoima District, the 7.5-kilometre marram road connects the villages of Kayera and Katooke, home to approximately 6,500 residents across more than 600 households. The Nyamasoga–Katooke Road will significantly enhance connectivity to the Kaiso–Tonya Highway, improving access to key trading centres such as Nyamasoga and Buseruka. The improved road network will also ease access to essential services including health facilities, schools, and local markets.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, JB Habumugisha, Deputy Managing Director of EACOP, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to sustainable community development, noting, “EACOP remains committed to ensuring that the communities along the pipeline route benefit from improved infrastructure and social services. This road project demonstrates our dedication to supporting local development priorities in partnership with government authorities.”

The project follows a community need submitted by the Hoima District leadership, aimed at improving transport and accessibility in the area. The road was in poor condition and impassable for vehicles. With its rehabilitation, the road is expected to enhance trade, improve access to markets and services, and boost economic activity in the region.

In his remarks, Rodgers Mbabazi the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Hoima District expressed appreciation to EACOP for its continued collaboration and investment in community infrastructure, noting that such initiatives play a key role in advancing local development and improving the quality of life for residents.

The road was officially handed over to the Resident District Commissioner of Hoima District, in a ceremony attended by local councillors, the chief administrative officer and residents at a ceremony held at the Katooke trading centre, Hoima District