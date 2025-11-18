EAC Speakers: Sports key in regional integration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Speakers from the East African Community (EAC) legislatures have reaffirmed the growing value of sports, saying the annual EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games are becoming one of the bloc’s effective tools for strengthening regional cohesion and cooperation.

In a joint statement at their meeting in Kampala on Friday, 14 November 2025, the speakers stressed that while traditional diplomacy often moves slowly and formally, sports create spaces where trust is built, tensions are softened and cross-border relationships flourish.

They noted that the games have evolved into a strategic platform for promoting unity among the member states.

The Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda, Thomas Tayebwa said the friendships formed on the pitch have become crucial for nurturing the “soft power” diplomacy that the region needs to advance integration.

“These games are not about who wins, they are about fostering unity and helping citizens appreciate the benefits of the Community including the removal of non-tariff barriers and the free movement of locally manufactured goods,” he said.

Tayebwa added that the connections MPs make during the games often solve issues faster than the protocols of formal diplomatic channels.

“If Ugandan MPs face a challenge in Burundi, they can reach out directly to fellow MPs in Burundi before going through foreign affairs. That’s diplomacy built on human relationships,” he said.

The Speaker of the Senate of Kenya, Jeffah Amason Kingi echoed a similar sentiment noting that sports allows EAC citizens to interact in ways that formal meetings rarely achieve.

“Through the games, we exchange cultures, share ways of life and build a sense of belonging as people of the same economic bloc,” he said.

The Speakers also commended Uganda for stepping in to host the 2025 edition at short notice after Burundi formally requested not to host. They said Uganda’s readiness demonstrates the kind of solidarity that sports diplomacy aims to cultivate.

EAC Speakers (seated) and their clerks at the end of the meeting in Kampala, Uganda

During the meeting, Kingi handed over the chairmanship of the Bureau of EAC Speakers to Somalia’s Speaker, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur signalling greater regional confidence in the bloc’s newest member state.

Somalia will now host the 2026 Inter-Parliamentary Games in Mogadishu.

Kingi said entrusting leadership to Somalia underscores the EAC’s commitment to equality and unity.

“It sends a clear message that we are one, and no member is treated differently,” he noted.

Accepting the role, Sheikh Nur pledged that Somalia’s Parliament is prepared to welcome the region in 2026, adding that Mogadishu will use the games to further deepen the diplomatic bonds created through sport.

SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda