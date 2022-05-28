EAC armed forces exercise to steer joint conflict resolution

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | East African Community-EAC member states are expected to use the ongoing joint field training exercise, to strengthen joint operations within the region.

The joint exercise dubbed “Ushirikiano Imara, 2022,” which is being conducted in the three districts of Mayuge, Jinja, and Buikwe, has attracted 1,533 participants from six EAC countries.

The exercise, which was last conducted in Tanzania in 2018, is in fulfillment of Article 2 of the EAC’s protocol on cooperation in defense affairs.

The participants comprised military personnel, police, prisons, and selected civilians. Uganda has contributed 362 participants, both Kenya and Tanzania have contributed 244 members each, Burundi with 227, Rwanda with 231, and South Sudan with 225 members. The DRC, a new member of the EAC has assigned 10 observers to oversee the joint process before fully embracing it.

The exercise’s director, Maj. Gen. Don Nabasa stresses that their joint training will foster an opportunity for participating member states to brainstorm on the EAC integration efforts.

Nabasa also notes that members will share tips on joint operations while executing peace support operations and fighting piracy within the EAC region.

Nabasa adds that participating countries will expedite the role of media in the successful execution of peace support operations and related security attributes within the EAC region.

Brig. Richard Karemire, the EAC’s Defence Liaison Officer says that the inclusion of DRC in the EAC block is paramount in addressing the maritime security threats across her border points shared with other EAC countries.

Karemire argues that the 10-member observatory team from the DRC is instrumental in fostering ways of acquiring knowledge from the longtime EAC armed forces participating countries, to improve the security wellbeing within their country and the region as a whole

