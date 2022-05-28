DRC suspends Rwanda Air flights, makes M23 accusations

Kinshasa, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has suspended all Rwanda Air flights from Kigali, after accusing the Rwanda Government of supporting M23 rebels.

“In view of the Rwanda‘s support for the M23 terrorists, it has been decided to immediately suspend Rwandair flights to our country. The Superior Council of Defence has cautioned the Rwandan government that is disrupting the peace process,” said Patrick Muyaya in a press briefing today.

Rwanda Air immediately announced flight suspensions to the cities of Kinshasa, Goma and Lumbubashi.