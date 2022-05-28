Saturday , May 28 2022
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / AFRICA / DRC suspends Rwanda Air flights, makes M23 accusations

DRC suspends Rwanda Air flights, makes M23 accusations

The Independent May 28, 2022 AFRICA, Business Leave a comment

Rwanda Air, used across the region for commercial travel, has also been used in the region to transport peace keepers. FILE PHOTO

Kinshasa, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has suspended all Rwanda Air flights from Kigali, after accusing the Rwanda Government of supporting M23 rebels.

“In view of the Rwanda‘s support for the M23 terrorists, it has been decided to immediately suspend Rwandair flights to our country. The Superior Council of Defence has cautioned the Rwandan government that is disrupting the peace process,” said Patrick Muyaya in a press briefing today.

Rwanda Air immediately announced flight suspensions to the cities of Kinshasa, Goma and Lumbubashi.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved