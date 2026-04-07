Washington, Tehran receive peace proposal as Iran rejects reopening Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN | Xinhua | The United States and Iran have received a peace plan aimed at ending hostilities, but Tehran has rejected reopening the Strait of Hormuz immediately, Reuters reported Monday.

The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of dire consequences if a deal was not reached by the end of Tuesday.

The proposed framework, put together by Pakistan, outlines a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement to be finalized within 15 to 20 days, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters.

A senior Iranian official said Tehran would not accept deadlines while reviewing the proposal and that Washington was not prepared to guarantee a permanent ceasefire.

Axios, a U.S. digital news outlet, reported Sunday that the United States, Iran and regional mediators were discussing a potential 45-day ceasefire as part of a two-phase deal that could eventually end the conflict. ■