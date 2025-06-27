DRC, Rwanda sign peace agreement in U.S.

Agreement to end decades-long conflict

WASHINGTON, the United States | Xinhua | The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda signed a comprehensive peace agreement in Washington on Friday, pledging to end more than 30 years of conflict in the Great Lakes region.

The signing ceremony was attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, DRC Foreign Minister Thérèse Wagner, and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, along with senior officials from the African Union, the State of Qatar, and the U.S. Congress.

The agreement outlines commitments to respect territorial integrity, halt hostilities, disengage and disarm armed forces, and conditionally integrate non-state armed groups. It also establishes a joint security coordination mechanism, facilitates the return of refugees and internally displaced persons, and ensures humanitarian access. An annex details an operational plan for the neutralization of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), along with provisions for Rwanda to lift defensive measures.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nduhungirehe credited Qatar’s mediation for opening the path to the agreement and highlighted regional backing led by the African Union. He said the deal centers on establishing a standing joint security mechanism and beginning operations to neutralize the FDLR, which he described as “the remnant of the forces which committed the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994.” He added that Rwanda would work to support refugee returns in coordination with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and promote deeper economic cooperation with the DRC and international investors.

Wagner said the agreement marked a turning point from the April Declaration of Principles to a concrete plan for peace. She said it affirms a shared responsibility to uphold sovereignty, human rights, and international law, and emphasized the urgency of translating the deal into action on the ground. “We, the DRC, will certainly and resolutely fight for this agreement to be respected — not with our words but with our deeds,” she said.

Rubio praised both governments and their negotiating teams, calling the agreement “an important moment.” He noted the United States’ role in facilitating the process and expressed support for its full implementation.

The agreement entered into force immediately upon signature. ■