DRC military court adjourns case against ex-president Kabila to July 31

KINSHASA,DRC | Xinhua | The High Military Court of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Friday postponed the case involving former President Joseph Kabila to July 31, following an initial hearing held the same day.

Kabila did not appear in court for the opening session.

During the session, the court officially acknowledged its jurisdiction over the case, while defense lawyers requested a postponement to review the case files and prepare their arguments, a request granted by the court.

In May, the DRC Senate voted to lift Kabila’s parliamentary immunity, paving the way for possible legal proceedings against him.

The former president, who became a senator for life after leaving office in 2019, has been accused by the government of treason, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and allegedly backing the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group, which is active in the east of the country.

Kabila has not responded to these accusations.

Since January, the security situation in eastern DRC has sharply deteriorated, with renewed fighting involving the M23, which has seized control of several strategic areas, including Goma and Bukavu.

Kabila, who ruled the country from 2001 to 2019, has been residing primarily in South Africa since 2023.

Since May, he has made public appearances in the country’s eastern North Kivu province. He also expressed his desire to return home to “contribute to finding a solution” to the ongoing crisis. ■