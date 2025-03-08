DRC gov’t puts $5 million bounty on M23 leaders

KINSHASA, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government has offered five million US Dollars to any person that will help in the arrest of top March 23 Movement (M23) leaders. The leaders are Bertrand Bisimwa, the M23 President, General Emmanuel Sultani Makenga, the rebels’ military Commander and Corneille Nangaa, the coordinator of Alliance River Congo (AFC), a coalition of M23 rebel groups.

In a statement released on Saturday by Constant Mutamba, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, the accused are wanted by DR Congo’s justice system over terrorism. Mutamba also says that another USD 4 million bounty has been awarded on anyone that provides information that may lead to the arrest of M23’s fugitive accomplices, Perrot Luwara and Irenge Baelenge.

Mutamba says that payment guarantee and full protection of identities and personal data are assured to those who will help in the arrest of the wanted leaders. According to Mutamba, some senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) soldiers have been arrested and the process to charge them is ongoing for abandoning their positions in the face of the enemy, leaving behind weapons, ammunition, military equipment as well as wounded people, particularly in the cities of Goma and Bukavu, currently under the control of the AFC/M23.

He adds that Aubin Minaku and Ramazani Shadary, respectively vice-president and permanent secretary of People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD) of former President Joseph Kabila, have been summoned over accusations of supporting the AFC/M23 rebels. M23 rebels have yet to release a statement about the matter.

Fighting between M23 rebels, FARDC and the coalition happened on Friday in the villages of Lwanguba, Kanii, Kivuye, and near the Piki plantation, close to Masisi parish in Masisi territory, North Kivu province.

M23 rebels captured Goma city in January and have since advanced and captured more positions on the southern front, including Goma International Airport, Kavumu airport and Bukavu city in South Kivu province.

Since the resumption of the M23 insurgency in 2022, led by Bertrand Bisimwa and Emmanuel Sultan Makenga, the DR Congo government has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting M23, a claim that both Rwanda and M23 deny.

The rebels assert that their fight is against corruption, xenophobia and discrimination within the DR Congo’s leadership.

URN