DRC gov’t, M23 rebel group sign declaration of principles to end conflict

DOHA, QATAR | Xinhua | The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) signed a declaration of principles with the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group here on Saturday to end the conflict in the country’s eastern region.

After months of negotiations mediated by Qatar, the declaration lays out a framework of core principles agreed upon by both parties and sets the foundation for continued talks aimed at achieving a comprehensive peace deal.

“The agreement outlines the key principles both parties have committed to,” said Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Qatari minister of state at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the signing ceremony.

Qatar remains committed to pushing forward negotiations following the declaration in efforts to reach a comprehensive agreement that brings peace, development and stability to the DRC people, said the minister.

According to the document, both sides have agreed to resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation, within the existing peace framework endorsed by the East African Community (EAC), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU).

The declaration outlines a commitment to a permanent ceasefire and prohibits any attempt to seize new positions by force. It calls for the creation of an oversight and verification mechanism to ensure the ceasefire is properly implemented and applies to all armed forces involved in the conflict.

The two sides also agreed to work with the International Committee of the Red Cross to arrange the release of prisoners or detainees of concern, in line with Congolese law. In addition, both parties pledged to facilitate the safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their places or countries of origin.

The declaration concludes with a joint commitment to pursue further negotiations toward a comprehensive peace agreement “in a spirit of responsibility and cooperation,” the text read.

“This declaration takes into account the red lines we have always defended, particularly the non-negotiable withdrawal of the M23 from the occupied areas, to be followed by the deployment of our state institutions,” said DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya.

He added that the document paves the way for a comprehensive peace agreement to be concluded in the coming days.

The declaration “is not about a withdrawal, but rather about mechanisms for empowering the State to enable it to fulfill its prerogatives and obligations”, said M23 political leader Bertrand Bisimwa in a post on X.

Chairperson of the AU Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, described the signing of the declaration as “a major milestone” in ongoing efforts to bring lasting peace, security and stability to eastern DRC and the wider Great Lakes region.

A fifth round of peace talks between the DRC government and the M23 recently began in Doha under Qatari mediation. In April, Kinshasa and the M23 announced a joint commitment to a ceasefire and a broader peace process, though little progress has been seen on the ground.

On Thursday, the M23 warned of a possible resumption of hostilities, accusing the DRC Armed Forces of a large-scale military buildup along multiple front lines, despite ongoing negotiations in Doha.

Eastern DRC has been plagued by conflict for decades. Violence escalated sharply following the resurgence of the M23 in late 2021. ■