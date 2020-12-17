Drama as former NUP leaders feud over NRM money

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was drama in Lira City on Wednesday as two former National Unity Platform (NUP) party leaders clashed bitterly over cash handouts from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Tonny Olanya Olenge, the former head of mobilization for NUP in Northern Uganda who defected to the NRM early this week came under fire Bosco Ocira Lawino alias Snoop, the former NUP head of mobilization for Nwoya district who also defected to NRM last week.

Ocira is part of the team that raided NUP’s Northern regional office in Gulu. Olenge was equally accused of masterminding the attack. The two were all in Lira City to witness the defection of 150 NUP party leaders and members from Lango Sub Region to NRM party and preach the good gospel to the defectors.

However, hell broke loose when Ocira requested Olenge for his facilitation money for mobilization for the daylong event but Olenge turned down his demands. He instead asked him whether he wants to travel back to Gulu City.

Olenge had earlier received Shillings One million from Bosco Odoch Olak, the Head of the NRM campaigns in Northern Uganda for the 2021 general elections. He was expected to share to the money with two other colleagues who were part of the advance team for the mobilization.

After failing to get the money, Ocira furiously told Olenge that he was expelled from the NUP after embezzling Shillings 8 million meant for the party activities.He directed Olenge to give him his money or else risk facing his fists.

Ocira told Olenge that he is an opium smoker who doesn’t fear anything as he charged towards him. However, Olenge shot back accusing Ocira of being useless, saying that he is not afraid of him.

The two nearly exchanged blows prompting two soldiers, police officer and a private bodyguard to Bosco Odoch Olak to intervene and separate them.

Olak told URN that they would look into the dispute between the two defectors.

********

URN