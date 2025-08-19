Dr. Sarah Wasagali Kanaabi running as an independent in Mbale City race

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Sarah Wasagali Kanaabi, the former chairperson of the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), has announced her decision to contest the upcoming general elections as an independent candidate. The move follows her defeat in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries, which she claims were marred by “massive rigging.”

Speaking at a consultative meeting with her political advisors at her home in Nakaloke, Mbale, on Sunday, August 17, Dr. Kanaabi expressed her determination to continue her political journey. “What was written and declared was totally different from the people’s will,” she said, alleging that original declaration forms were manipulated to alter the results.

She added, “We know that there are people who are perennially riggers of the flag. So I’m not worried because I know I have the people’s mandate.” Dr. Kanaabi, who came second in the NRM primaries with 14,601 votes, emphasized her commitment to serving the people of Mbale City and her intention to link local services to national programs even as an independent candidate.

In a surprising revelation, Dr. Kanaabi said she did not petition the NRM tribunal over the alleged irregularities. Instead, she informed President Yoweri Museveni of her intention to run independently, reportedly receiving his approval.

Lydia Wanyoto Mutende won the NRM primaries with 52,299 votes, while the third candidate, Namuwenge, secured 8,775 votes. Dr. Kanaabi’s decision to run as an independent is expected to add a new dynamic to the race for the Mbale City parliamentary seat.

***

URN