DR Congo, Turkey sign multiple cooperation agreements

Kinshasa, DRC | Xinhua | The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) signed late Sunday multiple cooperation agreements with Turkey following a meeting between the two heads of state here.

The signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 48-hour official visit to the DRC starting Sunday.

Following a one-on-one meeting between the two presidents, the two countries signed several bilateral agreements on cooperation in various sectors, including defense and security, infrastructure and transport, as well as non-double taxation and investment promotion.

“This day is historic in importance” for bilateral ties, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi said, noting that the signed agreements “symbolize the will to strengthen our relations and develop good things between our two countries.”

President Erdogan said that with the communique, action plan and the joint implementation report, adopted during the Turkey-Africa Summit, they have set a roadmap in relations with Africa for 2022-2026.

“We will continue to enhance our relations with African countries on the basis of sincerity, brotherhood and solidarity within this framework. During our talks today, we have reviewed in detail our bilateral relations and cooperation opportunities. We have mutually reaffirmed our will to improve our bilateral cooperation,” President Erdogan said.

Noting that solidarity in matters of security and the fight against terrorism was maintained with determination, President Erdogan said: “I thank President Tshisekedi and the authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for their support in our fight against the FETO terrorist organization. We will continue to stand with the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in its fight against terrorism. I also would like to offer my condolences for your citizens who lost their lives in the terrorist attack that took place in Ituri on February 1.”

The two presidents on Monday attended a ceremony to launch the construction of Turkey’s new embassy.