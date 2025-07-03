DPP to decide fate of woman arrested in connection with Dr Spire Kiggundu’s death

Kampala, Uganda| THE INDEPENDENT | The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is set to determine the next course of action regarding Eva Mbabazi, who was arrested in connection with the mysterious death of Dr Spire Kiggundu, the founder of Henrob Hospital. According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SSP Patrick Onyango, Mbabazi was arrested on Monday this week following CCTV surveillance.

“She is detained at Kajjansi Police Division. She has been cooperative and provided information, which we have submitted to the State Attorney for legal advice,” SSP Onyango said. Dr Kiggundu was discovered dead inside Dream Guest House in Kajjansi Town Council. He had reportedly accessed the premises through a back entrance. Concerns were raised by his family after he failed to return home and his known phone numbers were unreachable.

The family collaborated with police to trace his last movements using CCTV cameras installed on major roads in Kampala. Following the discovery of his body, it was taken to Mulago Hospital Mortuary, where a postmortem was conducted. The report indicated that Dr Kiggundu died of heart-related complications.

“We ask the public to disregard claims that he was killed. The postmortem, which we witnessed, showed he died from a heart condition due to low blood supply,” said Dr Luyimbazi, a member of the deceased’s family. A similar clarification was also made by Dr Jimmy Spire Ssentongo, a renowned cartoonist and brother to the deceased, who posted a statement on his X account (formerly Twitter) affirming the natural cause of death.

However, CCTV footage retrieved from Dream Guest House showed a woman entering the premises shortly after Dr Kiggundu’s arrival and leaving about an hour later through the same back entrance. The woman has since been identified as Eva Mbabazi, prompting her arrest as the last known person seen with the deceased. “We could not conclude investigations without arresting Mbabazi since she was the last person seen with him,” Onyango explained. The police now await guidance from the State Attorney, under the DPP’s office, on whether any charges should be filed.

