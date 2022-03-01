DPP signs memorandum of understanding with URSB for joint prosecutions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Uganda Registrations Services Bureau have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen prosecution of cases arising from laws administered by URSB.

URSB has a mandate to enforce laws related to interfering with intellectual property rights, patent right registration, trade marks as well as those related to registration of companies, marriages, births and deaths.

In 2019, the Office of the Director Public Prosecutions licensed URSB to carry out prosecutions for offences arising from laws that are administered by URSB, and they are referred to as delegated prosecutors.

The MoU signed now provides for joint trainings of prosecutors from both institutions for enhancement of the capacity of the these prosecutors.

Mercy Kainobwisho, the URSB director general said that this development will help to improve their performance as an agency, as well as ensuring that the laws are followed while executing their mandate.

“The MoU will lead to many opportunities for prosecutions under the URSB related laws, and an environment of respect of intellectual and business property will be built,” she added.

DPP Frances Abodo says that this is one of the many strategies by her office to ensure effective and efficiency in prosecutions in the country which is the basis of justice.

“This collaboration will lead to joint prosecutions between prosecutors in the ODPP and the Delegated prosecutors in URSB and there will be opportunities of training of both prosecutors.” she added.

****

URN