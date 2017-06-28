DPP orders Minister Kabafunzaki and others be tried in High Court

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Embattled Minister of State for Labour Herbert Kabafunzaki together with his Political Assistant Brian Mugabo and a relative one Bruce Lubowa have been committed to the High Court to start trial on charges of corruption.

Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Agnes Alum sent the trio to the High Court on the instructions of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP )who was represented by Principal State Attorney Babra Kauma.

Kauma told court that given the circumstances under which this case was committed plus the accused persons involved, its the Judge of the High Court who is in the best position to try this matter.

Kauma also stated that investigations in this case are complete, and a footage captured at Serena showing the minister signaling his political assistant Brian Mugabo to pick a brown kaki envelope from the complainant, will be tendered in court as evidence that he indeed committed the offence on the fateful date April 8, 2017.

Kabafunzaki, Mugabo and his relative Lubowa are alleged to have received Sh5million as a bribe from an Investor Mohammad Hamid, in order to clear his name from allegations of sexual harassment by his former employee.

However the accused persons have since denied the allegation and are out on bail.

They have now been ordered to appear before the Deputy Registrar of the Anti- Corruption Division of the High Court on July 12, 2017, for the next course of action.