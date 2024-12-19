DPP launches mentorship programme to enhance prosecution skills

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), has launched a mentorship programme for prosecutors aimed at enhancing the litigation, research, case preparation, and legal writing skills of prosecutors.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo, the five-day workshop, which started on Tuesday in Jinja District is part of an ongoing effort to improve the professional capacity of ODPP Prosecutors and ensure greater efficiency and effectiveness in the justice system.

Abodo said that the mentorship programme was one of her key objectives when she assumed office in May 2020 and highlighted the importance of improving the skills of Prosecutors in case preparation, litigation, legal opinion writing, and court document preparation.

She noted that the formation of the mentorship team in June 2024 was a significant milestone aimed at ensuring criminal prosecution excellence and expressed gratitude to the UNODC for their support in financing the workshop.

“The mentorship programme is designed to enhance the prosecution of criminal cases, appeals, and miscellaneous applications. As part of the initiative, the team will conduct case preparation meetings, review session reports, assess case files, and engage in one-on-one mentoring to address individual challenges faced by Prosecutors”, said Abodo.

Abodo urged participants to engage actively in the workshop and embrace the opportunity to learn, unlearn, and relearn.

Sharon Lesa Nyambe, Head of the UNODC Office in Uganda, reaffirmed the shared commitment between the ODPP and UNODC to transform Uganda’s justice sector into a more professional, effective, and inclusive system.

She acknowledged the critical role played by the UNODC in promoting global peace, security, and human rights, highlighting its focus on combating drugs, organized crime, terrorism, and corruption. Nyambe specifically cited the UNODC’s Strategic Vision for Eastern Africa 2024-2030, which outlines the organization’s commitment to supporting interventions related to criminal justice, cybercrime, terrorism, and violent extremism.

The mentorship workshop falls under the Strengthening Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Uganda Programme, which aims to foster resilience against violent extremism and support crime prevention and offender rehabilitation.

Nyambe also recognized the local expertise within Uganda’s legal sector and stressed the importance of integrating international expertise, especially in the area of violent extremism.

“The inclusion of violent extremism as a topic in the mentorship workshop signals the ODPP’s readiness to incorporate strategies for preventing and countering violent extremism into its work plan”, said Nyambe.

Andrew Odiit, Head of the Mentorship Team, expressed his appreciation for the DPP’s initiative to create the team and for selecting capable officers to serve as mentors. He introduced the members of the team, including Sam Oola – Senior Assistant DPP, Vicky Nabisenke – Assistant DPP, Samali Wakooli – Assistant DPP, Fatina Nakafeero – Chief State Attorney, and Jonathan Muwaganya – Chief State Attorney.

Odiit also outlined the team’s primary objectives, which include equipping prosecutors with essential skills in trial advocacy, enhancing their knowledge in drafting court documents, writing legal opinions, and reports, as well as improving professional ethics and understanding of the performance appraisal process. He encouraged participants to take full advantage of the mentorship opportunity to enhance their skills and advance in their careers.

Alex Michael Ojok, Regional Officer for Jinja, pointed out that the workshop comes at a crucial time when prosecutors face a range of challenges, such as external pressures influencing their work and gaps in legal knowledge and skills.

Ojok further emphasized the workshop’s potential to address these challenges and improve the overall capacity of Prosecutors.

The prosecutors being mentored in this first batch are from the Jinja Region.

