DPO Pay in Uganda rebrands to Network International

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Direct Pay Uganda (DPO Pay Uganda), a leading provider of online payments, has officially rebranded to Network International (Network), a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa, following regulatory approval from the Bank of Uganda.

The rebrand marks a significant step in aligning with the parent company and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering secure, seamless, and innovative payment solutions across Uganda.

By combining Network’s global expertise and infrastructure with DPO’s strong regional presence, this move will further strengthen the company’s ability to enhance service delivery for its valued partners and customers.

“This rebranding represents our commitment to delivering world-class payment solutions tailored to the Ugandan market and to foster a thriving digital economy by providing businesses with the tools and solutions they need to succeed,” said Mpho Sadiki, Group Managing Director for Merchant Services in Africa (excluding Egypt) at Network International.

Network offers a comprehensive suite of payment solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of merchants. The company enables seamless acceptance and processing of mobile money, card and online transactions. For over 30 years, the company has built trusted relationships by delivering a simplified and connected payment ecosystem tailored for growth.

Network’s vision is to empower merchants, whether in Kampala or rural towns, by providing fast, seamless and secure payment experiences. From processing payments to reports, fraud protection and reconciliation, its end-to-end solutions and global expertise help businesses grow while also simplifying transactions for their customers.

Uganda is the latest market to rebrand, following Kenya, Zambia, and Namibia. Today, Network is the largest payment processor and acquirer in the region, serving over 100,000 merchants across sectors, including high-end retail, hospitality, education, fashion, hypermarkets and aviation.

According to the GSMA State of Industry Report on Mobile Money 2025, Uganda is among the countries where mobile money contributes more than 5% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In 2024 alone, the country saw strong growth in mobile money adoption, with millions of active accounts driving billions of dollars in transactions.