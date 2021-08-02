DPC, Mukono LC 5 chairperson feud over raid on leisure gardens

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The acting Mukono Division Police Commander Ismael Kifude and LC 5 chairperson Rev. Peter Bakaluba Mukasa are feuding following the closure of his leisure park on Sunday evening. Bakaluba accuses Kifude of sending armed police officers and soldiers to cordon off the leisure park and stop a birthday for his child and distribution of relief food to vulnerable families.

He says that the DPC’s action was disrespectful to him as a member of the District Security Committee, arguing that the DPC had many other avenues he could have used to communicate to him to stop the activities.

“My home in Hamu Mukasa village was attacked and surrounded by over ten armed police and army officers on orders from above to arrest me and my family for playing Church music on Sunday and offering food to vulnerable people who kept on coming to my home demanding for help since they did not get Nabbanja’s money,” Bakaluba said.

Rev. Bakaluba has also posted a message on the various media platforms in the district sympathizing with children and women, he says they suffered the wrath of the security officers while fleeing from the area. Kifude has accused Rev. Bakaluba for spreading lies and blackmailing the police force. He says that they stormed the area following a tip-off from concerned residents.

“Police did not beat, harm, or chase away anyone at his home. There was a birthday party and many other people present in the compound, bar, swimming pool and inside the house. Neighbours alerted police following the loud music that was coming from both bar and the house,” Kifude notes.

Bakaluba’s home shares the same premises with Caribas Rest Gardens, which comprises a swimming pool, health club offering Sauna and steam bath and a bar. Neighbours say Caribas Rest Gardens have remained functional throughout the lockdown.

Joram Ssenfuka, another resident says that police have been fully aware of the guesthouse because it has been hosting people turning up with their children to swim and adults for steaming until yesterday when residents raised concerns.

Steven Mufuuwa, another resident challenges the chairperson to produce a single photograph showing that he was distributing food packages to vulnerable people. He appeals to him to act like a man of God and apologize for blackmailing the police.

All places of social gatherings including bars and health clubs are still closed, according to the recent pronouncements by President Yoweri Museveni.

URN