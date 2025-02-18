DP picks Mubiru for Kawempe North by-election

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party (DP) has officially endorsed Henry Kasakya Mubiru as its flag bearer in the upcoming Kawempe North by-election. The announcement was made by Kennedy Mutenyu, the head of DP’s election committee, at the party’s headquarters on Balintuma Road, Mengo.

Mutenyu highlighted Kasakya’s impressive track record, noting his previous roles as the Executive Director of Dialogue and Democracy, former DP Youth Chairman of Kawempe Division, and Program Manager at the Inter-Party Dialogue (IPOD). He currently serves as the Executive Director at the Dialogue and Democracy Training Center.

Nobert Mao, the DP president, emphasized the significance of the by-election, describing it as an opportunity to raise voter awareness on the importance of having leaders who can effectively represent and address the concerns of the people in Parliament.

He expressed confidence in the party’s ability to mobilize support, revealing that a dedicated team of youth would be canvassing door-to-door in Kawempe. Mao also highlighted that Kasakya’s endorsement was the result of careful consideration, with a focus on finding a leader capable of tackling key national issues in Parliament. He urged DP members and the wider opposition to avoid divisions and unite in support of the Kawempe North by-election.

For Kasakya, the upcoming by-election is of great personal and political importance. He stressed that it provides voters with a unique opportunity to make critical decisions for the future of the region and the country. Kasakya pointed out that despite persistent challenges like corruption and governance issues, many Ugandans have become accustomed to these problems, often due to a lack of strong leadership willing to confront them.

He emphasized the urgent need for leaders who will take a firm stand against corruption and mismanagement, ensuring accountability and transparency in governance. The Kawempe North by-election was prompted by the death of the elected Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya, on January 9th of this year.

