DP issues new membership cards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Democratic Party-DP has issued new membership cards, the President General, Norbert Mao has revealed.

According to Mao, the new tamper proof party cards are part of their efforts to register party members and compile a national register.

He explained that they have printed 200,000 cards that will be issued to members at Shillings 2000.

Mao explained that the new party cards have details and unique serial numbers.

Mao said that as a result of the issuance of the new membership card, the party will be able to differentiate between party members and supporters.

“It is a very important development in the processes that we have launched, and I do believe that finally we shall draw a line between members and supporters. Sometimes supporters overwhelm members, many of the people making noise about DP are not members, and they are just supporters,” Mao said.

He said that for once they want the party to be run by genuine members who have invested and believe in it. Speaking about the forthcoming National Delegates Conference, Mao said the DP Secretary General will individually invited members.

*****

URN