DP demands for audit of Makerere fracas, punishment of perpetrators

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Democratic Party-DP wants a full audit of the fracas at Makarere University that saw several students brutalized in their halls of residency by the army and police.

During the weekly media briefing at their Northern region offices in Arua town on Wednesday, Elia Alitia, the DP Vice President for Northern region said the torture, molestation and destruction of student property by security officers shouldn’t go scot free.

The officers stormed the student’s halls of residents as part of their crackdown on student protests against the 15-percent tuition increment by the university management.

Alia also called for an end to the political patronage by the ruling government in an attempt to turn Makerere University into an ideology school.

He asked parliament to rise up and set standards for all public universities, demand for respect for the independence of the Universities and prosecution of officers involved in the heinous acts against students.

Alia contends that the issue at Makerere University doesn’t require bullets and battering students, saying it can be handled administratively.

Fadhil Lemeriga, the DP spokesperson for northern region and chairperson Arua district, said the events unfolding at Makerere University are an outright abuse of the fundamental human rights and suppression of freedoms of expression each and every citizen is entitled to.

He calls on the International community to get interested in the events and ensure that government is held accountable.

Lemeriga says DP is establishing the number of students hailing from West Nile and Northern Uganda who are directly affected by the fracas so as to engage government accordingly.

URN