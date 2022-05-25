Douglas Singiza appointed High Court Judge

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Karekona Singiza and 15 other judicial officers have been appointed High Court judges by President Museveni. They have been appointed in acting capacity for two years.

This is the larges ever appointment of judges of the High Court at that level by the president. Of the 16 appointed, seven are male and nine female.

Singiza came into the limelight recently while handling novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija court case. Kakwenza fled to Europe after he was granted bail.

According to the Judicial Service Commission, the appointments will enhance the capacity of the High Court to expeditiously dispose of cases and tackle back log.

FULL LIST