Don’t profit in coronavirus pandemic – Bishop Ssemogerere

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bishop of Kasana Luweero Diocese Paul Ssemogerere has condemned the people who are taking advantage during the difficult times of the Coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic to seek benefits.

Bishop Ssemogerere says that benefiting in such a crisis is an evil before God and people should refrain from the act.

Uganda has registered 48 cases of COVID 19 and since then President Yoweri Museveni has announced several measures to contain its spread.

However as result several traders are hoarding and hiking prices of essential commodities leaving people crying foul.

In Luweero the most hiked commodities are sugar where a kilogram jumped to shillings 6000 from 4000 shillings and a pack of salt is sold at shs 1500 from 700 shillings.

Other commodities which include foodstuffs,liquid soap, face masks and sanitizers have seen their prices doubled as businessmen maximize the profits in the crisis.

Speaking after a mass at his home, Bishop Ssemogerere says this was the first time for him not to celebrate the Palm Sunday in Church but he was hopeful that God will help the Country overcome the pandemic.

He however said that it’s unfortunate at this time of suffering, some people have decided to be inconsiderate and hike prices to cause more pain to others.

Ssemogerere has described the businessmen engaged in the act as unsympathetic, irresponsible and uncompassionate to others.

Ssemogerere says this time the businessmen ought to be exemplary and help people access services rather than exploiting them.

Yesterday while leading mass at the Casa Santa Marta Chapel, Pope Francis also warned people against the evil of temptation to profit personally from the crisis.

Pope Francis said in his liturgy that in these turbulent, difficult and painful times, people have the possibility of doing one thing or another, many of them good.

He however admitted there is also the possibility some might get the idea of doing something not so good, to take advantage of the situation, to profit personally from it.

“We pray today that the Lord might grant an upright and transparent conscience to everyone, that they might allow God to look on them without shame”. Pope Francis said in his homily

Palm Sundaycommemorates the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem (Matthew 21:1–9), whenpalm branches were placed in his path, before his arrest on Holy Thursday and his crucifixion on Good Friday. It thus marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final week of Lent.

