Don’t be swayed by emotions, Muntu tells voters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandans should not be swayed by emotions when voting Presidential and Parliamentary candidates says presidential candidate, Major General Mugisha Muntu Gregg.

The Alliance For National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate says emotions can lead voters into choices that could be contrary to the country’s interests.

Retired Major General Mugisha Muntu Gregg told journalists in Kampala that with most of the country’s system in disarray, voters should vote candidates committed to rescue the country from plunging further in the drain.

He says the country is fortunate that there is a set of leaders in the Alliance For National Transformation who are conscious and committed to ensuring that the country’s systems are rebuilt.

Muntu says the rampant corruption coupled with maladministration is a testimony of the leadership crisis that urgently needs to be addressed.

The former commander says Uganda needs leaders that check themselves and build checks and balances that will not only check themselves but those who will assume power thereafter.

Muntu says there is also a risk that voters could be swayed by the voluminous manifestos and policy programs by candidates like President Museveni who has been in power for most of post-independent Uganda.

He says while such manifestos have been spot on in terms of the challenges of the time, the challenge has been their implementation.

Meanwhile, General Muntu’s chief campaigner, Winnie Kiiza has called on the Electoral Commission to ensure that all presidential candidates are protected from acts of harassment and intimidation by security forces.

The former leader of the Opposition, also Kasese woman MP says the Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi and his team is failing to protect the candidates against errant members of the security forces.

She says the Electoral Commission should from the time of having nominated the opposition candidates ensured that they are protected.

Her concern follows reports that police in Moroto raided the National Unity Platform offices. They reportedly confiscated a number of items regarded as military regalia. The police in Mbrarara also arrested a number of NUP supporters following reports that Presidential candidate Robert Kaygulanyi Ssentamu planned to launch his manifesto from there.

Winnie Kiiza says the Electoral Commission should ensure that all candidates are treated equally and ensure there is a leveled ground for all of them.

Major General Mugisha Muntu Gregg’s presidential campaign is under the slogan “ A Change You Can Trust” He among others promises to transform this country through qualitative change! A cause where all Ugandans are equal before the law and have equal opportunities. A cause for justice! A change beyond infrastructure development.

*****

URN