Do hair loss treatments work?

Experts explain what actually works for women

ANALYSIS | AGENCIES | While losing around 50 to 100 strands of hair each day is completely natural, when hair loss is more than normal, it can spark anxiety about whether there is a health issue happening beneath the surface.

From kitchen remedies and essential oils to massages and nutritional supplements, countless solutions promise thicker, healthier hair for women, yet it’s hard to know what really works.

Susan Massick, MD, a board certified dermatologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told Healthline there are several common causes of hair loss in women.

Androgenic alopecia, also known as female pattern hair loss, is a hereditary condition where the hair follicles shrink and stop growing hair.

In women, this type of hair loss occurs “mainly on the vertex of the scalp, although some women do note thinning along the frontal hairline, particularly near the temporal scalp,” she said.

Massick explained that there are also certain medical conditions that can cause hair loss, including: Thyroid disease, including both hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) and hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), nutrient deficiencies, such as low iron, protein, zinc, or biotin, and autoimmune conditions, like alopecia areata, lupus, and lichen planopilaris, in which the immune system begins to attack hair follicles, causing hair to fall out. There is also polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a condition in which women develop small cysts on their ovaries as well as hormonal imbalances

Anything that stresses the body can lead to a type of hair loss called “telogen effluvium,” in which there is rapid, all-over shedding of hair, she added.

High fevers, severe infections, surgeries, childbirth, rapid weight loss, and psychosocial stressors from work or home life are all potential causes of telogen effluvium.

Certain medications and chemotherapy can also be culprits in hair loss, Massick said.

She further pointed out that the normal hormonal shifts that women experience throughout their lifespan, such as pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause, may cause hair shedding.

Massick additionally noted the impacts of hairstyling techniques, explaining that traction alopecia can occur, especially along the front hairline, when women wear tight braids, use heat styling methods like flat-ironing, or use chemical treatments like perms, dyes, and relaxers.

How effective are home remedies for hair loss?

Marie Jhin, MD, a board certified dermatologist and the Chief Medical Officer atMusely, said that natural remedies can help support hair and scalp health, but their results are usually modest.

“Coconut oil, for example, can strengthen strands and reduce breakage, but it is unlikely to spark new growth,” she said. “Rosemary and peppermint oils may boost circulation to the scalp, but studies are limited.”

Jhin said that red ginseng and onion juice have shown some benefit in small studies, but are not considered to be reliable treatments on their own.

“Scalp massage can temporarily increase blood flow, which may feel soothing but will not reverse significant thinning,” she added.

Jhin noted that while these natural remedies may complement proven medical therapies, they cannot replace a visit to a dermatologist.

Massick added that it’s important to be gentle in your haircare routine and eat a well-balanced diet. She suggested taking care of any health or lifestyle factors that might be contributing to your hair loss.

What hair loss treatments are available?

Massick said the first thing to know about treating hair loss is it’s “a marathon, not a sprint.” She suggests being patient and being realistic about the fact that it may take six months or more to see results. She additionally discussed the following treatment options available through your dermatologist.

When it comes to medications, Masick said minoxidil, Finasteride (Propecia), Spironolactone, may be used.

According to Massick, minoxidil has some pluses: It has been widely studied and clinically proven to slow hair loss. It is easy to use and generally considered safe. It can also be obtained over the counter or by prescription. However, it must be used consistently; you will lose any gains if you stop using it. Also, it is not safe for those who are or may be pregnant or who are nursing. Finasteride (Propecia) is often used to treat enlarged prostates in males as well as male pattern hair loss. Some doctors may consider its use, in both topical and oral forms, for female-pattern hair loss. However, finasteride is only considered to be appropriate for those who are postmenopausal or otherwise unable to bear children.

Spironolactone has anti-androgen effects, making it useful for female pattern hair loss, especially in women with PCOS who may have excess male hormones. Again, however, it is not advised for pregnant and breastfeeding women due to possible birth defects in male babies. Spironolactone is a diuretic, so it can affect blood pressure. If it lowers your blood pressure too much, this may be a concern.

Other treatments include using Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) where blood is drawn and spun down to separate out the different components, and injecting the concentrated platelet-rich plasma into the treatment area. However, it is expensive and the results are temporary, so the procedure must be repeated periodically. There is also Low-level laser therapy (LLLT) which involves stimulating hair growth with red light at 655 nanometers and hair transplant in cases where all other options had failed.