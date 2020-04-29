DJ Nimrod arrested over food distribution

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Renowned city Disc Jockey-DJ Nimrod Nabeeta is in trouble for distributing food in violation of the presidential directive that all relief is handed to the National Covid19 Task Force.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says Nimrod was picked up by a joint security team comprising Uganda People’s Defense Forces and Uganda Police Force for distributing food in Katwe, Makindye, Salaama road and Namasuba areas.

He was picked up together with Shafiq Walakira. According to Onyango, Nimrod claims in his statement to police to have secured the food from the Office of the Prime Minister- OPM to distribute to fellow DJs.

However, police alleged that instead of distributing food to the targeted group, Nimrod called non-beneficiaries and started distributing the food in violation of the physical distancing guidelines.

Nabeeta was expected to deliver the food to DJs without gathering a crowd but he allegedly acted to the contrary.

“He is currently detained at Katwe Police Station on charges of doing acts likely to spread infectious disease. Investigations into the matter are underway,” Onyango said.

According to sources, the food Nimrod was found distributing is part of the relief that was delivered by renowned music promoter Balaam Barugahare and was donated by the first son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The food was packed in yellow sacks. Nimrod is not the first person to be arrested for distributing food in violation of the presidential direction.

Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake has been in police custody since April 20th 2020 for allegedly distributing food in disregard of the president’s directive.

*****

URN