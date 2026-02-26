Divers, police discover body in Nyagak River, intensify search

Zombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A team of local divers and police has retrieved the lifeless body of an 8-year-old girl from Nyagak River in Zombo District following a three-day search.

The deceased has been identified as Sarah Akello, who was among the occupants of a taxi, registration number UBJ 956G, that plunged into the Nyagak River on Monday.

Charles Upoka, the girl’s father, revealed that his daughter was travelling with his wife Rose, their two other children, and his brother on the day of the accident.

Upoka confirmed that his brother was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu City due to injuries sustained, adding that the body of his 4-year-old son, John Adriko, is still missing in the river.

He further said that his wife and one other child are receiving treatment at Holy Family Hospital, Nyapea, in Zombo District.

The LC I of Mathawele Village, Oyeyo Parish, Nyapea Sub-county, Ezeno Mananu Ozele, appealed to well-wishers to support the divers who are continuing the search for the missing bodies believed to still be in the river.

Zombo District Police, led by the OC Traffic and District Speaker Hassan Ringtho, took the recovered body for postmortem at Holy Family Hospital Nyapea, before handing it over to the family for burial in Uliri Parish, Kango Sub-county.

According to the divers, recovering Sarah Akello’s body has motivated them to intensify the search, believing more bodies remain in the river. Franko Lucky, also known as Raster, who is leading the divers, assured that combing will continue.

West Nile Police Spokesperson, Josephine Angucia, had earlier reported that two victims sustained serious injuries while ten others suffered minor injuries. She confirmed that inquiries are ongoing under TAR 25/2026. The victims with serious injuries are identified as Monday Stephen, 53, a resident of Hoima, and Kasamba Ronald, 32, a resident of Anyola, Hoima.

Victims with minor injuries include: Thoringo Joyce, 35; Orach Santorina, adult female; Abiro Rose, 45; Acen Scovia, 11; Adubango Florence, 32; Maditrwoth Crispa, 4; Anyomirwoth, 3 months; Atyeronimungu Gladys, 22; Semirwoth, Anyola; Amiki Godfrey, 22; and Enzu Stephen. Preliminary reports suggest that the taxi’s brakes failed before it plunged into the river.

