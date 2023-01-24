DFCU unveils new 12-week campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | DFCU Bank has launched a new 12-week campaign to inspire customers to ‘Reach for More’ by taking advantage of its special financial packages to achieve their aspirations/needs conveniently during the new year.

Under the campaign, the Bank is providing collateral free loans (unsecured loans) of up to Shs250 million to customers who take out personal loans, and an option of a repayment holiday of up to 75 days.

The Repayment Holiday option will allow customers to take a break from scheduled loan repayments during the campaign period.

The personal loan offer targets the salaried and professionals earning a regular income. Customers who transfer their existing personal loans from elsewhere to dfcu Bank will be charged no arrangement fees.

In addition, loan arrangement fees have been discounted to 1% for individual customers who take up new loans and 0.5% for those who top up their existing facilities at dfcu Bank between now and 15 th April 2023. The Bank has a special package for schools. The campaign was unveiled by Robert Wanok, Head of Personal and Business Banking at dfcu Bank.

*****