Despotic founders, intrigue pushed MP Atiku from FDC to NRM

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ayivu County MP Bernard Atiku has said that the ‘founder syndrome,’ among members of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC drove him far away from the party whose interests he once represented in Parliament into the National Resistance Movement-NRM.

Atiku joined the NRM a week ago after serving close to four years as an independent Member of Parliament. Atiku, who first went to Parliament as an FDC cardholder reportedly left frustrated after being accused of being a mole in a party where founding members want to practically ‘run the show.’

He adds that after thorough thought, he found the NRM to be a better option, compared to all other political parties, based on its organization and party structures, and the freedom of members to express themselves politically. He says while NRM is organizing for elections and its structures, the opposition is still bickering, on minute issues.

Atiku believes that the way the processes are going, the opposition will be escorting the NRM to the 2021 elections.

Atiku says that his journey to NRM was motivated by the fact that NRM is firmly established in structures across the country unlike all parties, whose members spend their time bickering.

Atiku says that within NRM, he hopes to focus his energies on uprooting all facets of corruption. Before joining NRM, Atiku resigned from his position as the Minister for Defense and Veterans Affairs in the Shadow Government.

