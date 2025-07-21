Despite battlefield gains, Israel remains mired in war with no political endgame

JERUSALEM | Xinhua | Nearly two years into a multi-front conflict, Israel has made apparent military gains: crippling Hamas’ infrastructure in Gaza, striking deep into Iran, and dealing blows to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Yet the country remains stuck in a prolonged war, with no clear exit strategy in sight.

Analysts say that while Israel’s military campaign has made some progress, the absence of a coherent political strategy has left its broader objectives undefined. The government’s push to deepen ties with Arab states has come alongside a deliberate sidelining of the Palestinian issue, limiting prospects for long-term regional reconciliation.

The war in Gaza has caused widespread destruction, decimated much of the enclave’s infrastructure, and killed at least 58,895 people, according to Gaza-based health authorities. The humanitarian toll has drawn international concern, but shows little sign of prompting a shift in Israeli policy.

Critics argue the war’s continuation primarily serves the interests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, which includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties. Netanyahu, who is standing trial on corruption charges, has faced internal divisions and consistently poor polling. Recent surveys suggest his coalition partners would not win enough seats to form a government if elections were held today.

“The coalition now is actually committed to continuing the war,” said Roee Kibrik, head of research at Mitvim – The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies. “Its survival depends on the war’s continuation.”

Kibrik said the government appears willing to pursue only limited hostage deals that would avoid ending the war. “If we analyze whether peace or diplomacy is possible under this government, the answer is no,” he said.

Talks are ongoing in Doha over a possible hostage deal with Hamas. Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel was discussing the release of captives and a potential 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, but blamed Hamas for not engaging seriously.

Also on Friday, Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Hamas’ armed wing, said in a televised address that Hamas had repeatedly offered to release all hostages as part of a comprehensive ceasefire deal, but Israel had rejected it. “If the enemy obstructs or withdraws from this round, as it has every time, we cannot guarantee a return to partial deals,” he warned.

Opposition leaders and families of hostages have accused Netanyahu of prolonging the war for political survival. Demonstrators regularly hold signs reading “The war is killing the hostages,” and describe the conflict as politically motivated to preserve Netanyahu’s rule.

“The current ruling coalition is focused on staying in power,” said Eyal Zisser, vice rector of Tel Aviv University and a Middle East expert. “Early elections would be disastrous for all coalition members: every poll shows they would lose.”

To maintain the alliance, he said, Netanyahu must accommodate competing demands: far-right factions insist on continuing the war, while ultra-Orthodox parties seek expanded budgets and draft exemptions.

Both Zisser and Kibrik believe that the government is not only avoiding diplomatic progress but actively undermining it. “There can be no Palestinian state,” Zisser said, summarizing the coalition’s position. “They oppose even granting autonomy.”

“Israel wants peace with Arab countries but is not prepared to give anything in return regarding the Palestinians,” he pointed out.

Genuine progress toward a two-state solution could unlock broad regional cooperation and opportunities, Kibrik said, “but with this government, that option is off the table.” Enditem