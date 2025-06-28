Deputy IGG urges students to embrace ethical leadership

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG) Dr Patricia Achan Okiria has called on student leaders in the Acholi sub-region and across the country to embrace ethical leadership as a vital tool in the fight against corruption in Uganda.

Speaking at the annual Acholi Students Conference Friday at Gulu University, Dr Achan highlighted that the role of youth, particularly students is crucial in shaping a corrupt free future through committing to integrity, accountability and ethical conducts.

The conference was organized by the Acholi Students Union (ASU), an umbrella body of Acholi students across all universities, institutions, and higher institutions of learning in Uganda.

Held under the theme “A path way to ethical leadership” the conference was attended by hundreds of students from within and outside the Acholi Subregion.

Dr Achan who graced the event as a keynote speaker noted that corruption practices thrive in environment were moral values have degenerated and urged students to embody ethical principles to curb the vice. She noted that ethical leadership is a cornerstone of a just and equitable society were decisions made by an individual are beneficial for a long term.

Dr Achan challenged the students to uphold moral integrity that will enable them to be easily identified for who they are in the future for employment and leadership opportunities.

“if you want to be successful in this area, stick to integrity, stick to these values and principles, stick to these leadership principles and this will guide you and make you leaders of a difference,” she told the students.

Francis Gimara, the head of the African Law Practice (ALP) Group in Uganda and East Africa told the students that effective leadership isn’t determined by one’s age but rather their ability to make ethical decisions.

Gimara noted that character crisis remains a major challenge in Uganda’s leadership where leaders at various levels prefer influences and self-interest over integrity and common good of the people.

He also challenged the students to be accountable and good listeners if they are to be good leaders in future arguing that a right leader must take responsibility for his or her decisions.

During the conference, a handover ceremony was held for the top leadership position of the Acholi Students Union in which the former President of the Union Phillips Okot handed the office to the incoming President Jimmy Ocan. Okot served the union for the past one year during which his predecessor was a Minister of culture.

Ocan who is pursuing a Bachelor degree in Social Works and Social Administrations at Kampala International University said that his vision is to see all students and key stakeholders from Acholi united under the union.

Ocan lauded the students for entrusting him with their votes to become the president of the union and pledged to work tireless in ensuring the union achieves sustainable development of the Acholi Sub-region through youth leadership.

Acholi Students Union was founded in 2011.

