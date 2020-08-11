Democratic Party moves to revive party support in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party (DP) in Kasese district is stepping up its mobilization ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Kasese was a stronghold of the Democratic Party in the 1960’s and 1980’s. But the support waned over the years and to date, DP’s presence in the district is obscure.

However, party leaders are determined to make inroads in the district which is now dominated by the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

On Monday, the party opened its new offices in Kasese town. The party is also set to hold its first district delegates conference to nominate district flag bearers at the end of August.

20 party members in the district have shown interest and will seek elective office at various levels.

The party president Norbert Mao says that the party will focus on mobilizing and recruiting new members at the grass-root level.

Mao also said that he is opposed to the revised election road map regarding virtual campaigns but the party was ready to participate in the election to create the long awaited political change.

Mao said that it was unfortunate that Ugandans continue to embrace leaders who are socially known to be abusers of power and corrupt.

He also called on the government to politically resolve the internal land conflicts between the Bakonzo and Basongora.

On Sunday, at least nine people were severely injured following land-related clashes between Basongora pastoralists and Bakonzo cultivators in Kabukero village, Karusandara sub-county.

According to the Kasese district DP chairperson Deus Kule, he said the party is determined to rebuild its grass-root structures and compete with other parties in the district.

He cautioned party members in the district especially the youth against being taken up by the excitement of National Unity Platform.

According to Kule, there are more than 3,000 DP party members in the district.

******

URN