Delegates defy court, extend Akena’s term in office

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An Extra-Ordinary delegates conference of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party has extended the party President’s term of office by 12 months.

The meeting, attended both physically at Nalya-Kira, Wakiso District, and virtually across the Country, is said to have been attended by over 800 delegates, despite a Friday court injunction that had blocked the party from conducting the conference.

Following the meeting, Jimmy James Michael Akena released a press statement stating that the conference resolved to extend his term of office, effective Saturday, 26th July. This is aimed at enabling him and his party cabinet to organise and oversee the conduct of the party structure and national elections.

To legalize the outcome of the Extra- ordinary meeting, the delegates suspended the application of Article 25.2 and 25.3 of the party constitution which provides that any constitutional amendment by any member would require three months’ notice to the Secretary General, and a one- month prior notice if the party president is the one initiating an amendment respectively, before it is presented to the delegates conference for consideration.

“This suspension was approved for this extraordinary conference only,” Akena said.

Another resolution of the meeting is the amendment made to the UPC Constitution to align it with the provisions of Article 105 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda as amended. They argued that Article 14.1 (3) of the party constitution conflicts with Article 105 of Uganda’s Constitution.

Akena applauded the delegates who attended the meeting. “For those who were willing but could not attend, I equally treasure your commitment to the struggle. Your overwhelming attendance and the resolutions will continue to shape the party and our beloved Country.”

On Friday, the High Court Civil Division in Kampala issued a three-day interim order stopping UPC from holding its Delegates Conference, following an urgent application filed by Joseph Pinytek Ochieno, a party member and critic of Akena’s leadership.

In her ruling, Lady Justice Joyce Kavuma argued that the case deserved an immediate intervention because Ochieno had demonstrated urgency and that the application had been brought in good faith.

Fred Busingye, Akena’s lawyer, acknowledged before the court that Akena’s continued attempts to organise a conference amounted to contempt of court and that Akena had, on several occasions, defied existing court orders.

