Delegates arrive ahead of Uganda-UAE Business Forum

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A high-profile delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has arrived in Uganda ahead of the Fourth Uganda–UAE Business Forum, scheduled to run from October 27 to 29, 2025, at the Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The delegation was officially welcomed at Entebbe by Second Secretary Asha Nabbanja on behalf of Ambassador Zaake Wanume Kibedi, Uganda’s envoy to the UAE, accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Protocol Directorate.

Their arrival signals the start of a three-day programme of sector-focused Rappor Tours, designed to introduce Emirati investors to Uganda’s most promising sectors — including tourism development, energy, oil and gas, mineral resources, infrastructure, innovation and technology, real estate, agro-industry, and commercialised agriculture.

“We are delighted to welcome our friends and partners from the UAE,” Ambassador Kibedi said in a statement. “These sector tours will give investors a first-hand experience of Uganda’s economic potential and readiness to host world-class ventures.”

Showcasing Uganda’s Investment Opportunities

The tours form part of a broader effort to align foreign investment with Uganda’s Vision 2040, which seeks to position the country as a competitive investment destination and regional trade hub.

Officials said the Emirati delegation will visit key industrial, agricultural, and infrastructural projects to explore potential partnerships and joint ventures with Ugandan enterprises. The tours are being coordinated jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), and sector-specific ministries.

According to Ambassador Kibedi, the visits will serve as a bridge between policy and practice, offering investors direct access to the people and projects shaping Uganda’s economic transformation.

“This year’s forum is not just about speeches,” he noted. “It’s about seeing the opportunities on the ground — from modern farms and energy facilities to real estate and innovation hubs.”

Trade and Investment Relations Deepen

Uganda–UAE relations have grown into one of Africa’s most dynamic bilateral partnerships. Trade between the two countries has risen sharply, reaching US$2.85 billion as of September 2025, while Foreign Direct Investment from the UAE has increased from US$300 million in 2018 to US$3.5 billion in 2024, according to the Uganda Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Kibedi attributed this growth to sustained diplomatic engagement, improved connectivity — including six daily flights between Uganda and the UAE — and the growing trust between business communities on both sides.

Forum to Feature High-Level Engagements

The Uganda–UAE Business Forum will feature high-level panel discussions, sector presentations, and B2B and G2G meetings between Ugandan government agencies and Emirati investors. The sessions will address trade facilitation, innovation partnerships, and investment incentives under Uganda’s reform agenda.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is expected to deliver the keynote address at the official opening ceremony, outlining Uganda’s commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and expanding investor confidence.

Other key institutions participating in the forum include the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, and Uganda Investment Authority (UIA).

“The Uganda–UAE partnership exemplifies a robust and evolving relationship built on mutual respect, strategic investment, and shared prosperity,” Ambassador Kibedi said. “We look forward to seeing more projects take shape as a result of this collaboration.”