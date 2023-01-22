Defilement suspect found dead in police cell

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 30-year-old man was on Friday found dead inside Mafubira Police Station Cells, Jinja City.

Richard Bogere, a resident of Nsakabusolo cell, in the Southern Division, in Jinja City, was arrested on Friday for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl and locked up at Mafubira Police Station.

It is said that Bogere could have committed suicide using his shirt. The suspect was alone in the cells at the time of his death.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, James Mubi says that the body was discovered at 700pm by a detective who wanted the suspect to record a statement.

One of the suspect’s family members who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Bogere was a former convict. He said that Bogere was released in 2019 after serving his term for defiling his daughter.

*****

URN