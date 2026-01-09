Defense experts meet in Zambia to discuss security situation in eastern DRC

LUSAKA | Xinhua | A meeting of defense experts from member countries of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) opened here Thursday to deliberate on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Extraordinary Meeting of the Specialized Committee of Defense Experts of the ICGLR is expected to lay the groundwork for the Extraordinary Meeting of Chiefs of Defense Forces/Staff scheduled for Friday, followed by the Extraordinary Meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Defense on Saturday.

The meetings aim to forge a unified and coordinated regional response to the security situation in eastern DRC.

Among the key issues under consideration are the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism Plus (EJVM+), the terms of reference for the ceasefire, and the oversight and monitoring mechanism signed in Doha.

In his opening remarks, Zambia Army Commander Geoffrey Zyeele said the security challenges facing the region call for strengthened collective efforts, deeper information sharing, and enhanced coordinated cross-border operations.

He noted that armed groups have continued to destabilize peace and security in the region, describing the challenges as immense. “Only through unity of purpose and decisive action can we overcome these destabilizing forces and secure a future of lasting stability for the Great Lakes Region,” Zyeele said.

Zyeele added that the humanitarian situation in eastern DRC remains precarious, requiring urgent attention, as families are being displaced and communities continue to live under constant threat.

Yasir Ibrahim Ali Mohammed, deputy executive secretary of the ICGLR, said the humanitarian and security situation in eastern DRC has deteriorated significantly, threatening the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states and risking peace and stability.

He expressed concern that the situation has worsened following the signing of the Washington Agreements last month, intended to reaffirm commitments to peace and prosperity.

“This underscores the urgent need for all parties to respect their engagements and honor the commitments they have made under regional and international agreements,” he said.

The meeting, he added, is a response to an escalating crisis that demands collective and decisive action. ■