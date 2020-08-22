Deal sealed to promote Uganda as a film and tourist destination

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly promote “Destination Uganda” as a premier film and tourist destination.

The MoU enjoins the two parties to collaborate and jointly market Destination Uganda, and to improve Uganda’s brand as a film and tourism destination.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at her office in Kampala recently, the UTB Chief Executive Officer Lilly Ajarova said the partnership aims to see the two agencies work closely to increase film-induced tourism in Uganda.

“Our goal is to improve various already existing tourism products such as film and ensure that enough investment and promotion goes in that area so that the sector can thrive, especially during these unprecedented times where digital visual communication is vital for destination promotion,” Ms. Ajarova said.

On her part, the UCC Ag. Executive Director, Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo said:

“We shall join hands to maximise opportunities and return on investment in film tourism, in a bid to create employment, and lobby for tax incentives on film production costs within Destination Uganda.”

Among other things, the MoU is expected to tackle issues such as improved connectivity and cost of the internet, support for digital marketing of Destination Uganda, profiling of film locations, and promotional content creation.