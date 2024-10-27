David Rupiny is the new communication director for Alur Kingdom

ARUA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The King of Alur Kingdom, His Royal Highness Phillip Olarker Rauni III, has appointed David Rupiny, a renowned former Radio Paidha FM and Uganda Radio Network Journalist, as the kingdom’s communications director.

Rupiny also established Radio Rainbow in Nebbi, and worked with other media houses, before joining the Uganda Investment Authority as the communications manager.

King Olarker Rauni III, also appointed Counsel Richard Adubango Olama, as the Antony General of Alur Kingdom.

This development was announced in a press statement signed by the kingdom’s minister of general duties, Emilio Odongo, on Thursday. “This is to inform the general public and the subjects of His Royal Highness, Olarker Phillip Rauni III, that the following persons have been appointed to serve the Kingdom ….” the statement reads in part.

David Rupiny, the new communications director, told Uganda Radio Network that he was honored and humbled to be appointed by the king to serve the kingdom.

Rupiny explained that the responsibilities and tasks at the kingdom are huge but surmountable, adding that together, they would ensure that they establish a robust communications system for the Kingdom.

“The first 100 days should see some visible structures and activities, or at least a working communications and stakeholder engagement strategy that will spell out the key things we shall be focusing on,” added Rupiny.

David Sabbity, one of the subjects, has congratulated Olama and Rupiny for their appointment believing that they will deliver to the expectations of the King and the subjects.

Mike Rwothumio, a journalist based in Zombo district, commended the King for appointing a communications director with a qualification in journalism and communications.

Rwothumio urged Rupiny to relate well with journalists in the Alur Kingdom so as to send out clear information to the public.

The two appointments come barely a year after the Alur King appointed his cabinet members and royal envoys to various cultural institutions in Uganda and foreign countries with the hope of lobbying for the subjects. The appointment saw a number of old members of the cabinet reshuffled.

During the unveiling of the new cabinet members at the palace in Atyak sub-county, the King pronounced that they would serve a 10-year tenure, with a focus on protection of land, conservation of the environment, education, and commercial agriculture, among others.

The cabinet members are; prime minister, Prince Lawrence Opar Angala, Vincent Ochaya Orach executive director, Michael Anewa minister of finance and Planning, Colleens Pimer, minister of gender, John Pascal Wapokurwa Land and production Minister, Dr. Amos Nyathirombo, minister of health, and Sam Kumakech, minister of sports.

Others are; Bob Opio, minister of culture and legal affairs, Juliet Umika, minister of tourism, Steven Cwinyai minister of security, and Emilio Odongo minister of general duties.

****

URN