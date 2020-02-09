Daughter drags mother to police for evicting her from family house

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a fierce dispute between Josephine Naku, the widow of the late Henry Matovu and her daughter, Margaret Nandawula over the land in Nabukalu zone in Kawempe division in Kampala district

The contested land seats on plot 429 Nabukalu zone. Trouble started after Nandawula attempted to grab part of land and house bought her late father Matovu and was given to Naku.

According to the land documents seen by URN, Matovu bought the contested land in 1969 at Shillings 2225 and gave it to his wife.

He similarly distributed his land in Masaka among his thirteen children including as Nandawula. Despite this, Naku says Nandawula, who is 46-year-old turned around and tried to evict her from the land she received from her parents.

After failing in her marriage, Naku reportedly advised Nandawula to move in and stay with her. She evicted her in September last year to pave way for renovation prompting Nandawula to file a complaint of malicious damage at Kawempe police station vide SD56/ 19/9/19.

However, the matter wasn’t investigated to its logical conclusion. Sources at Kawempe police station told URN that Nandawula filed a case against her mother they advised her to put back the iron sheets on the house and continue occupying the house until the matter is settled.

Henry Nkungu, the Nabukalu Zone LC I Chairperson, says the land dispute has dragged on since 2019 because the warring parties have failed to agree on the matter.

“This case has ever come to my office but I advised that the family should sit and handle the issue,” he said. In January this year, tension was high when Naku evicted Nandawula from the house and demolished it on grounds that she was occupying a business house and yet Kampala Capital City Authority had instructed the owner to renovate it to the authority standards.

Nandawula ran back to Kawempe police station where she accused her mother of malicious damage vide SD40/16/01/2020. She currently lives on the streets with her children.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango told URN that police is aware of the case and it arises from property wrangles.

“Two parties claim ownership of the land but according to the investigation done by police, the late Matovu had not divided the property only that his legally married woman was in control of the land in question. Police has not arrested anybody because they are investigating a land matter involving the family”, he said.

He however, couldn’t tell when they expect to conclude their investigations to end the dispute.

URN