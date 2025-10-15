Cultural diplomacy, tourism showcase as Ugandans in China celebrate 63rd Independence anniversary

Beijing, China | THE INDEPENDENT | A Ugandan coffee tasting experience, featuring premium beans grown in the country’s highlands plus an exhibition of Ugandan-made products and tourism promotional materials, were among the highlights as the Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in Beijing, in partnership with the Consulate General in Guangzhou, hosted a grand reception to mark Uganda’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

The event was spiced up by traditional dance performances by a Ugandan cultural troupe, delighting visitors with rhythmic beats and vibrant costumes. Held in Beijing, it brought together dignitaries, business leaders, and members of the international community in a celebration of Uganda’s progress, heritage, and growing bilateral ties with the People’s Republic of China.

The ceremony was officiated by Oliver Wonekha, Uganda’s Ambassador to China, alongside Judyth Nsababera Muthoni, Consul General in Guangzhou. The Chief Guest was Ambassador Lei Kezhong, Director of the Department of African Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event was attended by members of the African Diplomatic Corps, heads of mission, representatives from international organizations, the Ugandan diaspora, and prominent Chinese investors with interests in Uganda. In her remarks, Ambassador Wonekha emphasized Uganda’s achievements over the past six decades and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with China through trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.

As a key feature of this year’s celebrations, the embassy organised a tourism and coffee promotion event at the Badaling Great Wall, one of China’s most iconic historical landmarks. The event showcased Uganda’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potential under the theme “Discover Uganda – The Pearl of Africa.”

“This celebration is not just about our past; it is a statement of our future,” said Ambassador Wonekha. “Uganda is open for business, open for tourism, and proud to share its unique story with the world. We are deeply grateful for the support and friendship of the Chinese government and people.”

The day concluded on a high note, with attendees expressing admiration for Uganda’s cultural richness, economic potential, and warm hospitality.