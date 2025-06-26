Culinary artistry as Kampala Restaurant Week 2025 kicks off with exclusive menu tasting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala’s premier food celebration, Kampala Restaurant Week, is back, promising ten days of bold flavor, local innovation, and immersive culinary experiences across the city.

Slated for 3rd to 13th July, the 2025 edition brings together 30 top restaurants and hangout spots, including beloved names like Yujo Izakaya, Mediterraneo, The Lawns, and trendy newcomers such as Orexi, Brisk, The Choate and Tehila’s.

The event was unveiled in style with an exclusive full-course tasting luncheon at Aldea Restaurant and Lounge, where media and food enthusiasts previewed the inventive menus on offer this year, ranging from gourmet reinterpretations of Ugandan classics to globally inspired creations.

“We’ve worked closely with Kampala’s most exciting kitchens, both the beloved staples and exciting new entrants to create menus that push boundaries while celebrating our local identity,” said Isaac Langoli of The Pearl Guide, the event’s organizer.

“Restaurant Week is more than just a great dining deal; it’s our way of promoting Kampala as a rising culinary destination on the continent.”

Menus during Restaurant Week will be offered at accessible prices, between sh20,000 and sh40,000, making it easy for food lovers to explore multiple venues. Whether it’s the famed sushi rolls at Yujo, wood-fired meats at The Lawns, garden-fresh pastas at Mediterraneo, or rooftop fusion bites at Brisk, the week offers something for every palate.

In a nod to the growing role of food in modern tourism, this year’s edition places a spotlight on culinary travel, attracting both local and international guests to experience Kampala through its food.

“Globally, travellers are seeking authentic, taste-driven experiences, and Kampala is well-positioned to deliver just that,” Langoli added.

The campaign is supported by partners including Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, Uganda Breweries Limited, and Stanbic Bank Uganda, who are bringing added value to diners. Guests will enjoy a complimentary Coca-Cola, Rwenzori mineral water, or Tusker Cider with every signature meal and instant cashback offers via Stanbic FlexiPay at participating restaurants.

The exclusive menu tasting was a Ugandan inspired cuisine with 3 mains: cowboy-style cow heart cooked in sweet and sour sauce, roasted chicken breast quarter served on a bed of pumpkin mousse with grilled bacon, white wine-infused malakwang sauce and loaded bacon served with red-wine infused eshabwe-peppercorn sauce plus sweet potato croquettes.

Dessert was a fusion of textures and flavors of the tropical nganda medley made of roasted coconut and pineapple with mango mousse, honey comb and homemade coffee syrup curated by Chef Ernest Kayondo.

Guests were also introduced to the new Digital Foodie Passport, available via The Pearl Guide website. Frequent diners can register and track their restaurant visits for a chance to win instant dining vouchers throughout the week.