CSOs warn of growing intolerance in Teso politics

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Civil Society Organizations- CSOs operating in Teso Sub Region have raised a red flag on the increasing intolerance of dissenting views among politicians in the region.

Speaking at a media briefing afternoon in Soroti City on Monday afternoon, the CSOs revealed that at least two people have been arrested over political sentiments, allegedly against some politicians in Serere and Bukedea districts.

In Serere, Joseph Adongu was allegedly incarcerated for days at Serere Central Police Station when he led a campaign dubbed “Shuka Chini” literally meaning come down within the NRM party. In his campaign, Adong, reportedly argued that there are issues in the NRM party that need to be addressed before members continue campaigning and promoting the party.

In Bukedea, the Tokor Village Chairperson in Kabarwa Sub County, James Peter Elungat has spent 21 days in cells without trial. He was arrested on allegations of threatening violence on November 30th, 2020.

Information obtained by our reporter from the sub county indicates that the LC1 had convened a meeting after accessing classified information detailing plans by some politicians in Teso, Lango and Bunyoro- Kitara to dupe residents into selling off their land.

The land found in parts of Bukedea, Ngora and Serere- in Teso Sub Region is said to host oil deposits. Benson Ekuwe Ochen, the Executive Director of Public Affairs Center of Uganda- PAC- Uganda, says both Adongu and Elungat tried to expose the dark spots of some politicians he declined to name, which led to their arrests and denial of justice.

He explained that none of the suspects was allowed to access their families, Police Bond or trial by Courts of Law. Elungat is already in Kumi Prison but his family claims that he was never taken to court.

John Omongole, the LC 1 Chairperson of Amujaju village in Kabarwa Sub County has also spent weeks outside his home after receiving threats from Police and other security intelligence personnel in Bukedea.

Omongole, who is already a squatter with his relatives, after an eviction in Amujaju Village last year says that he fears for his life.

David Mudong Ongom, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman, when contacted on the matter said that he doesn’t have facts to comment on the story.

********

URN