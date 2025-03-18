Crown Beverages expands sustainable waste management initiatives on Global Recycling Day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Crown Beverages Limited (CBL), in strategic partnership with WastePays and support from PepsiCo Sub-Saharan Africa, is significantly expanding its commitment to sustainable waste management on Global Recycling Day.

CBL, the authorized bottler of PepsiCo beverages in Uganda, is actively driving impactful recycling efforts across the country.

Focus has been on empowering over 500 waste collectors in Jinja. These individuals are now earning through the collection of plastic waste, providing a vital income stream, while contributing to a cleaner environment.

To enhance PET collection efficiency and transparency, CBL has implemented digital tracking systems in collaboration with Uganda WastePays.

This technological integration ensures accurate monitoring and streamlined recycling processes. Furthermore, CBL is investing in school-based recycling programs and comprehensive awareness campaigns, educating young people about the importance of environmental stewardship.

“Crown Beverages is directly tackling waste in Uganda. We’re implementing solutions that empower communities and reduce our environmental footprint. We invite businesses and consumers to join our effort,” said Rogers Anguzu, Commercial Manager, CBL

An official said CBL remains steadfast in its dedication to building a greener and more sustainable future for Uganda by continuously driving initiatives that promote efficient waste recovery, recycling, and overall environmental sustainability.

“Crown Beverages is bringing PepsiCo’s sustainability vision to life in Uganda. Their work is creating jobs – demonstrating how strategic partnerships and technology can create real impact, empower communities and build a circular economy in the region. We’re proud to support their work,” said Bronwyn Patten, Senior Franchise Director, PepsiCo Sub-Saharan Africa.