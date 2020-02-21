Crime Intelligence tasked to find sponsor of Parliament protest

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Crime Intelligence Unit has commenced investigations to establish the people believed to have sponsored two members of the Red Top Brigade to disrupt parliament on Wednesday.

Mustafa Kafeero and Dafala Ssekanjako jumped from the stranger’s gallery on to the floor of parliament to protest against president, Yoweri Museveni and corruption in the country.

They dropped leaflets titled “A letter to Africa and Uganda, stop cropping out citizens,” in which they criticised Museveni’s leadership, which riddled with corruption.

Now, Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, says the Crime Intelligence Unit has been tasked to find the sponsors of the protest.

Police suspects that someone entered with the placards and leaflets, which were distributed by the protesters in parliament. Onyango says the suspects entered parliament as normal people without the leaflets.

Kafeero is currently detained at Jinja road police division while Sekanjako is locked up at Kampala Central Police Station- CPS. In his statement at Jinja road, Kafeero claims that he hails from Lwengo district but is currently involved in land and property brokerage in Wandegeya and Namasuba in Kampala.

Sekanjako claims to be a businessman but document confiscated from him by police show that he is an engineer. Onyango says they have since slapped the suspects with three counts and are likely to appear in court on Friday.

CPS lead CID Officer, Joshua Twisingwire has reportedly interrogated the sergeant at arm in parliament to explain whatever transpired on the fateful day and the actions he took in response to the fracas.

URN