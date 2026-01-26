Crash claims three lives in Mbale City

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least three people have died, and one person has been hospitalized following an accident on Sunday evening in Mbale City. The incident occurred around 6:00 PM in Nakaloke, opposite Ideal Girls High School along the Mbale–Soroti Highway.

Eyewitnesses said the accident happened during a car chase involving two vehicles allegedly belonging to individuals engaged in charitable activities in Mbale communities. According to witnesses, one of the vehicles, a black Toyota Mark X with registration number UBR 123R, was traveling at high speed, lost control, and first collided with a motorcycle (Reg No. UFW 910Q) carrying a passenger before hitting a pedestrian.

Elgon Region Police Spokesperson Rogers Taitika confirmed that the crash was caused by high speed. “It’s alleged that both the motor vehicle and motorcycle were coming from the same direction. Before reaching Nakaloke Trading Center, opposite Ideal Girls High School, the vehicle, moving at high speed, lost control, knocked the rider, his passenger, and a pedestrian, killing all three on the spot,” he said in a statement.

The driver of the motor vehicle, registration UBR 123X, is still at large. The deceased have been identified as Hoyongo Juma, a boda rider and resident of Mailo Taano in Kamonkoli, Budaka District; Hamba Nasuru, a 48-year-old male passenger from Nakaloke; and a female pedestrian identified as Zakia of Nakaloke.The bodies were taken to Mbale City mortuary for a postmortem. The vehicles involved—the Toyota and the motorcycle—were towed and are now parked at Nakaloke Police Station.

