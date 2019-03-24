Cranes raring to go versus Tanzania

TODAY: Tanzania 🇹🇿 vs Uganda 🇺🇬 6pm, Dar

Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes Coach-Sebastien Desabre and his captain Denis Onyango want to keep their winning momentum ahead of the African Cup of Nations. This is not good news for hosts Tanzania’s Taifa Stars that need a win to stand a chance of joining Uganda at the Egypt 2019 finals.

“We have prepared for the game against Tanzania like any other competitive game. Our aim is to finish on a high note and keep focused on the development of our team for June because we have already qualified to Egypt,” Desabre said after his tream arrived in Tanzania on Saturday afternoon from Egypt where they had camped for a week ahead of the last Total AFCON 2019 qualifier.

Captain Onyango also stressed that they are in Dar for all three points.

“It is a derby hence the importance and euphoria around it for both teams. We have to dominate the region and one of the ways is to win the game against Tanzania. As much as they want to win, we also want to win it and that makes it more interesting. We are also preparing for AFCON and this game will serve as one of the buildups,” he said.

Tanzania, seeking a return to the Cup of Nations after 39 years, have to beat Uganda, who have not conceded a goal in five matches, on the final qualifying day in March, to have a realistic chance.

All qualifiers are guaranteed at least $475,000 (415,000 euros) prize money.

Full Uganda Cranes squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Magoola (Al Hilal, South), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia)

Defenders: Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Timothy Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Godfrey Walusimbi (Unattached), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Kirizestom Ntambi (Ethiopian Coffee), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Churchhill brothers, India), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Unattached), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark)

Forwards: Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)

Standings

Uganda 5 4 1 0 7 0 13 – qualified

Lesotho 5 1 2 2 3 7 5

Tanzania 5 1 2 2 3 5 5

C. Verde 5 1 1 3 4 5 4

Fixtures

Mar 24: C. Verde v Lesotho, Tanzania v Uganda

*****

Uganda’s Africa Cup of Nations record

Host nation(s) / Year Round Position GP W D* L GS GA

Did not enter Fourth Place 4th 2 0 0 2 1 5 Withdrew Did not qualify Group Stage 8th 3 0 0 3 2 8

Did not qualify Group Stage 6th 3 0 1 2 3 5 Group Stage 8th 3 0 0 3 2 6 Runners-Up 2nd 5 3 0 2 9 7

Withdrew

Did not qualify Withdrew

Did not qualify Group Stage 13th 3 0 1 2 1 3

To be determined Total Runners-Up 6/31 19 3 2 14 18 34

*****

SOURCE: FUFA MEDIA & WIKIPEDIA