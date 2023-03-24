Cranes host Taifa Stars in Ismailia, Egypt today

🔴 Uganda 🇺🇬 vs Tanzania 🇹🇿 5pm

➡ Suez Canal Authority Stadium, Ismailia

➡ Live on FUFA Tv and 102.1 FUFA fm

Ismailia, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT, FUFA MEDIA & URN | Uganda Cranes go into today’s encounter against neighbours Tanzania oozing with confidence at their camp in Ismailia, Egypt.

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has a full squad after the arrival of the Tanzania-based midfielder Khalid Aucho on Wednesday. Micho also confirmed that they will miss Dundee United striker Sadat Anaku who was ruled out due to an injury.

The Cranes are well aware that the double header against Taifa Stars of Tanzania provides chance to get their Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign back to the rails.

Having picked a point in the first two games, positive results off Tanzania will offer a good chance of returning to the coveted continental showpiece.

The national team is camping in Egypt where they will host their home game at Suez Canal Authority stadium which FUFA hired. This was after St. Mary’s stadium Kitende, which was Uganda Cranes’ home ground, did not meet CAF requirements to host the matches, leaving the National team homeless.

St Mary’s stadium that earlier passed CAF’s seven regulations, was considered weak in the security area as it is yet to upgrade the narrow roads leading to the stadium, which may threaten the safety of teams and fans, in case of an emergency or violence.

Micho confident

Coach Micho is aware of what is at stake and indicates his charges are ready.

“We have done so much behind the scenes for close to nine months to make sure we get good results against Tanzania,” he started before adding,

“I believe that we are mentally ready, physically fit, technically effective and tactically aware. Playing in a derby means you must be at your best because such games are determined by small margins.”

Micho summoned a blend of experienced and emerging players in order to achieve balance within the team which saw the return of Joseph Ochaya and goalkeeper Salim Jamal who had spent nearly two years without playing for the Cranes.

Captain Emmanuel Okwi is equally braced for the challenge ahead and he is full of confidence that together with his teammates will make the country proud.

“First of all I have to thank God because the preparations have gone on really well. As a captain I’m impressed with the players, the efforts they are putting on to get ready for this game. The players are really ready for tomorrow’s game in order to get the required results so that we give Ugandans the joy that they deserve,” Okwi said.

After today’s game, Tanzania and Uganda will face off again four days later at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Uganda Cranes Squad in Egypt

Goalkeepers

Alionzi Nafian (URA FC, Uganda), Lukwago charles (St. George, Ethiopia), Magoola Salim Omar (GK) (Richards Bay FC, South Africa)

Defenders

Torach Rogers (Vipers SC, Uganda), Begisa James Penz (URA FC, Uganda), Mulondo Livingstone (Vipers SC, Uganda), Lwaliwa Halidi (FK Bregalnica, North Macedonia), Semakula Kenneth (SC Villa, Uganda), Kizito Gavin (Al Ittihad Alexandria SC, Egypt), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (CD Leganes, Spain), Awany Timothy (SC Ironi Ashdod, Israel)

Midfielders

Ssentamu Siraje (Vipers SC, Uganda), Okello Allan (KCCA FC, Uganda), Mugisha Rogers (UPDF FC, Uganda), Aucho Khalid (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Austin FC, USA), Sserwadda Steven (New York Red Bull II, USA), Mugulusi Isma (Makedonikos FC, Greece), Miya Farouk (Caykur Rizerspor, Turkey)

Forwards

Mato Rogers (KCCA FC, Uganda), Mutyaba Travis (SC Villa, Uganda),Okwi Emmanuel (Erbil SC, Iraq), Ochaya Joseph (Al Makawdoon Al Arab SC, Egypt), Mukwala Steven (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), Bayo Fahad (MFK, Vyskov, Czech Republic), Basangwa Richard (Wadi Degla SC, Egypt)